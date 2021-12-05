Unfortunately, local Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves was not able to perform, ending his run at the singles and doubles finals. However, it will still make for an interesting match.

The ATP Tour Challenger in Brazil started off with 32 total tennis players in the singles draw, with 11 locals from the country. Six of them made it to the Round of 16, with Felipe Meligeni Alves getting to the semifinals the singles and doubles draw, but losing.

How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Singles Final Today:

Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Singles Final on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juan Pablo Ficovich had an answer for everything Nicolas Jarry tried to throw at him, winning in straight sets to get to the finals.

The final today is between Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina and Luciano Darderi of Italy. Neither entered the tournament ranked on the ATP Tour or in this event, but both have played great tennis to get to this point.

Ficovich’s path went through Roberto Cid Subervi (5-7, 6-4, 6-0), Pedro Cachin (7-5, 6-2), Gustavo Heide (6-3, 6-0) and Nicolas Jarry (6-2, 7-6).

Darderi went through Mateus Alves (6-1, 6-1), Nicolas Alvarez Varona (6-4, 6-1), Facundo Diaz Acosta (6-3, 6-4) and a walkover with Alves. He has not dropped a set all tournament.

This should be a competitive final with two tennis players that combined have played in one third set and one tiebreaker set. Something will have to give.

