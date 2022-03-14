The BNP Paribas Open is inching closer to the quarterfinals for both the ATP and the WTA today.

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open continues to roll on as the unofficial fifth major in tennis this week with the ATP and WTA Tour’s third rounds. There have been some upsets sprinkled in with really strong play from the best players in the world. Today there are eight singles matches for both the men’s and women’s draws (16 total) and another six doubles matches combined between the two draws. Both No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 4 Rafael Nadal will be in action today.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Botic van de Zandschulp upset No. 9 Felix Auger Aliassime in a dramatic three-set match, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 6-3:

The men’s draw today looks like a major tournament with five matches between Top 30 players and every match featuring at least one Top 15 player in action.

Potentially the two most competitive matches will be between No. Medvedev and No. 26 Gael Monfils as well as No. 13 Denis Shapovalov and No. 17 Reilly Opelka.

Medvedev and Monfils have faced off just twice, both times in 2019 where Medvedev won in two sets (6-2, 6-4) and Monfils returned the favor (4-6, 6-3, 6-4). The veteran Monfils has the experience and savvy to pull off this level of an upset today.

On the women’s side, there are four matches with two Top 32 players and every match today features a Top 31 player at least.

Keep an eye on No. 13 Victoria Azarenka and No. 17 Elena Rybakina. They are both playing great tennis this year and provide a juxtaposition of a veteran in Azarenka who turned professional in 2003 against a talented young player who was four years old when her opponent turned professional.

Regional restrictions may apply.