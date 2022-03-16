The 2022 BNP Paribas Open features the Round of 16 for the ATP, doubles and the first WTA Quarterfinals today.

There is going to be a lot of action in Indian Wells at the BNP Paribas Open, with six matches for the men’s draw and the first two quarterfinals in the women’s draw. Additionally, there will be two quarterfinal matches in the men’s and women’s doubles draws respectively as well. The men’s draw today has some absolutely monster matches on deck with several being semifinal or finals quality pairings.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

The Round of 16 was formed on huge upsets and great play from the best tennis players in the world in the men’s draw:

The men’s draw today features eight total matches, all featuring a top 23 player and five with at least two top 33 players going head-to-head.

The day starts off with No. 6 Matteo Berrettini taking on Miomir Kecmanovic and No. 20 Taylor Fritz and No. 29 Alex de Minaur.

Berrettini has been rising up the rankings over the years with the Italian tennis player using his big serve and power game to get into the top 10 rankings and deep into nearly every major tournament in recent years. A win here launches him into the quarterfinals again, as he has in four straight majors.

The day continues on with No. 4 Rafael Nadal taking on No. 17 Reilly Opelka in what could be the most competitive matches on the day.

Nadal is playing great tennis as of late after coming off injury and he takes on another member of the next generation of huge tennis players with massive frames.

The rest of the day will see No. 10 Jannik Sinner vs. Nick Kyrgios, No. 23 John Isner vs. No. 33 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 26 Gael Monfils vs. No. 19 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and No. 12 Cameron Norrie vs. Jenson Brooksby.

