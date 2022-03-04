Skip to main content

How to Watch Argentina vs Czech Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentina and the Czech Republic will be facing off in the Davis Cup today.

Today's match of the Davis Cup between Argentina and the Czech Republic will feature Sebastian Baez, who will be making his debut. Baez is the No. 62 ranked tennis player in the world per the Association of Tennis Players. Baez will be facing No. 92 ranked Jiri Lehecka.

How to Watch Argentina vs Czech Republic Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream the Argentina vs the Czech Republic match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the first match of the series and it looks to be a competitive one. These two countries will set the tone for the day considering several tennis players from various countries will be competing throughout the day.

Both Baez and Lehecka are coming off losses and are hoping to avenge those losses today. Baez suffered a defeat to Pedro Martinez, who moved up to No. 50 in the world. Lehecka suffered an upset loss to Mikhail Kukushkin.

There will be several good matches today and all of them will be able to be streamed on TyC Sports. Tune in at 9:50 a.m ET to see which country will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

