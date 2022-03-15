Skip to main content

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Round of 32 and the Round of 16 for the ATP and the WTA at the BNP Paribas Open are on deck today.

Through just over a week of play at Indian Wells in the BNP Paribas Open, both draws are inching closer and closer to the quarterfinals. Today, there are eight women’s draw matches in the round of 16 while the men’s draw features eight more matches in the round of 32. There are an additional three matches in doubles with one men’s round of 16 and two more in the quarterfinals for the women’s draw.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16 today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The veteran Gael Monfils took down the No. 1 ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev yesterday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Today in the men’s draw, of the eight matches all but one feature at least one Top 31 ranked player, and four feature two of them going head-to-head.

Keep an eye on No. 6 Matteo Berrettini as he takes on No. 30 Lloyd Harris. Those two contrasting styles will make for a strong match as Berrettini continues to grow as a player and rise in the rankings.

In the women’s draw, all eight matches feature a Top 30 player with No. 6 Maria Sakkari (taking on Daria Saville), No. 25 Madison Keys (taking on Harriet Dart), and No. 28 Ludmilla Samsonova (taking on Petra Martic) as the only women not facing another ranked foe today.

The most competitive match on paper should be between No. 3 ranked Iga Swiatek and No. 15 Angelique Kerber.

In the doubles draw, Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna take on Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the round of 16.

The women have two quarterfinals with the No. 5 ranked team of Giulana Olmos and Gabriela Dabrowski taking on Monica Niculescu and Irina-Camelia Begu and the No. 8 ranked team of Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders taking on Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan.

Regional restrictions may apply.

