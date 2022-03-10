Skip to main content

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There are several matches on deck for the BNP Paribas Open for the men and women here today.

The BNP Paribas Open is taking place from Indian Wells, California, over the course of two weeks with both men's and women's singles matches, as well as doubles for both the men's and women's competition. This event is also often referred to as the Indian Wells Masters and one of the bigger non-Major tournaments on the calendar for the tennis community. There are expected to be 15 total matches featuring the singles and doubles events across the courts today.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The tournament technically started on Mar. 7 with qualifying and other matches leading into the first-round matches here today. The men’s doubles event will officially start tomorrow.

For the men today, there are four matches scheduled, with two canceled (Pedro Martinez vs. Joao Souza and Grigor Dimitrov vs. Tommy Paul).

Still on the schedule are Tomas Machac vs. Alexei Popyrin, Nick Kyrgios vs. Sebastian Baez, Sebastian Korda vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis and Pedro Martinez vs. Joao Souza.

For the women, they start the day with Alison Van Uytvanck vs. Dalma Falfi, Magdalena Frech vs. Mayar Sherif, Ashlyn Krueger vs. Yulia Putintseva and Heather Watson vs. Tereza Martincova.

The final two women's singles matches are between Daria Saville and Zhang Shuai as well as Katie Boulter vs. Jasmine Paolini.

In addition, there will be five women’s doubles matches, featuring the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the tournament overall.

This event will feature the best tennis players in the world, all on first-round byes as Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal take the court for the men and Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez for the women.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16888679
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Paraguay vs. Argentina

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) dribbles behind the back in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Temple Owls, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Feb 20 Seqn
College Basketball

How to Watch AAC Tournament, First Round: East Carolina at Cincinnati

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
james-harden
SI Guide

James Harden Faces the Nets for the First Time As a Sixer

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Jan 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the LSU Tigers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: TCU vs Texas

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy