There are several matches on deck for the BNP Paribas Open for the men and women here today.

The BNP Paribas Open is taking place from Indian Wells, California, over the course of two weeks with both men's and women's singles matches, as well as doubles for both the men's and women's competition. This event is also often referred to as the Indian Wells Masters and one of the bigger non-Major tournaments on the calendar for the tennis community. There are expected to be 15 total matches featuring the singles and doubles events across the courts today.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

The tournament technically started on Mar. 7 with qualifying and other matches leading into the first-round matches here today. The men’s doubles event will officially start tomorrow.

For the men today, there are four matches scheduled, with two canceled (Pedro Martinez vs. Joao Souza and Grigor Dimitrov vs. Tommy Paul).

Still on the schedule are Tomas Machac vs. Alexei Popyrin, Nick Kyrgios vs. Sebastian Baez, Sebastian Korda vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis and Pedro Martinez vs. Joao Souza.

For the women, they start the day with Alison Van Uytvanck vs. Dalma Falfi, Magdalena Frech vs. Mayar Sherif, Ashlyn Krueger vs. Yulia Putintseva and Heather Watson vs. Tereza Martincova.

The final two women's singles matches are between Daria Saville and Zhang Shuai as well as Katie Boulter vs. Jasmine Paolini.

In addition, there will be five women’s doubles matches, featuring the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the tournament overall.

This event will feature the best tennis players in the world, all on first-round byes as Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal take the court for the men and Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez for the women.

Regional restrictions may apply.