The best players in the world are stepping onto the court today in the BNP Paribas Open for the ATP and WTA Tours today.

The ATP will finish up the first round today and the WTA starts the second round at Indian Wells in the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. The best players in the world were able to watch the first round with a bye, but now they are stepping on the court for the first time to make a run at the Indian Wells Masters. Today, there are 32 singles matches on the schedule and 13 doubles matches between both the men’s and women’s draws.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Sloane Stephens and Naomi Osaka battled it out in the first round at Indian Wells with Osaka winning in three sets, 6-1, 1-6, 6-2:

The highlight of the day in the men’s draw features former No. 1 ranked Andy Murray taking on Japan’s Taro Daniel on court one to start the day.

The women’s draw is getting going strong today with 12 ranked singles players in the Top 25 taking the court to advance to the third round. No. 3 ranked Iga Swiatek takes on Anhelina Kalinina while No. 11 Emma Raducanu takes on Caroline Garcia.

In men’s doubles the No. 1 ranked team in the field, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic take on a very tough American team in John Isner and Jack Sock.

For the women’s doubles, there are three Top 10 teams in competition looking to advance to the next round.

Today will set up the third round for the women’s singles draw and the second round for the men’s singles draw, which will bring out the best players in the world to get on the court for the first time this tournament.

