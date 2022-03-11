Skip to main content

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best players in the world are stepping onto the court today in the BNP Paribas Open for the ATP and WTA Tours today.

The ATP will finish up the first round today and the WTA starts the second round at Indian Wells in the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. The best players in the world were able to watch the first round with a bye, but now they are stepping on the court for the first time to make a run at the Indian Wells Masters. Today, there are 32 singles matches on the schedule and 13 doubles matches between both the men’s and women’s draws.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sloane Stephens and Naomi Osaka battled it out in the first round at Indian Wells with Osaka winning in three sets, 6-1, 1-6, 6-2:

The highlight of the day in the men’s draw features former No. 1 ranked Andy Murray taking on Japan’s Taro Daniel on court one to start the day.

The women’s draw is getting going strong today with 12 ranked singles players in the Top 25 taking the court to advance to the third round. No. 3 ranked Iga Swiatek takes on Anhelina Kalinina while No. 11 Emma Raducanu takes on Caroline Garcia.

In men’s doubles the No. 1 ranked team in the field, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic take on a very tough American team in John Isner and Jack Sock.

For the women’s doubles, there are three Top 10 teams in competition looking to advance to the next round.

Today will set up the third round for the women’s singles draw and the second round for the men’s singles draw, which will bring out the best players in the world to get on the court for the first time this tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 4

By Steve Benko44 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives to the basket around Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati vs Houston in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
paolo-banchero
SI Guide

Duke Takes on Miami in Coach K’s Final ACC Tournament

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs North Texas in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
benfica
Primeira Liga

How to Watch SL Benfica vs. FC Vizela

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas vs Oklahoma in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy