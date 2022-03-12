The second rounds of the ATP and WTA BNP Paribas Open take place today from Indian Wells.

With the first round in the books, now the BNP Paribas Open starts to heat up with the best players on the ATP and WTA Tours taking the court. On the men’s side, three of the top-five players will be in action led by Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal. For the women, four of the top-six players will be in action with Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari. There will be a total of 32 singles matches today and another seven doubles matches on the docket here today.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Andy Murray picked up the 700th win of his career in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Taro Daniel:

In the men’s draw, No. 1 ranked Medvedev takes on Tomas Machac in his first match this week. His opponent from the Australian Open, No. 4 Nadal, takes on Sebastian Korda in his first-round match.

These two will attempt to meet again in another final with Medvedev focused on getting back on top against the legend that won his record 21st major singles title against him.

For the women, No. 2 ranked Sabalenka takes on Jasmine Paolini with No. 6 ranked Sakkari taking on Katerina Siniakova in their first matches this week at Indian Wells.

There are a lot of great matches set up here today that will funnel into the third round and the quarterfinals that will start next week. The women’s second round will wrap here today and the men will see some additional second-round matches tomorrow.

Regional restrictions may apply.