Skip to main content

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second rounds of the ATP and WTA BNP Paribas Open take place today from Indian Wells.

With the first round in the books, now the BNP Paribas Open starts to heat up with the best players on the ATP and WTA Tours taking the court. On the men’s side, three of the top-five players will be in action led by Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal. For the women, four of the top-six players will be in action with Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari. There will be a total of 32 singles matches today and another seven doubles matches on the docket here today.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Andy Murray picked up the 700th win of his career in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Taro Daniel:

In the men’s draw, No. 1 ranked Medvedev takes on Tomas Machac in his first match this week. His opponent from the Australian Open, No. 4 Nadal, takes on Sebastian Korda in his first-round match.

These two will attempt to meet again in another final with Medvedev focused on getting back on top against the legend that won his record 21st major singles title against him.

For the women, No. 2 ranked Sabalenka takes on Jasmine Paolini with No. 6 ranked Sakkari taking on Katerina Siniakova in their first matches this week at Indian Wells.

There are a lot of great matches set up here today that will funnel into the third round and the quarterfinals that will start next week. The women’s second round will wrap here today and the men will see some additional second-round matches tomorrow.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17874771
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in College Softball

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
USATSI_16237479
College Softball

How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
USATSI_17290752
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn vs. Yale Ivy League Tournament Semifinal

By Alex Barth58 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers forward Michael Moshkovitz (11) drives to the basket in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Connor Vanover (23) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers forward Michael Moshkovitz (11) drives to the basket in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Connor Vanover (23) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pennsylvania vs. Yale: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Timbers forward Yimmi Chara (23) and Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall (5) go for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_17774145
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch A-10 Championship, Semifinal: Saint Louis vs Davidson

By Steve Benko30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy