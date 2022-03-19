Skip to main content

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ATP semifinals and both the finals in doubles are on deck at the BNP Paribas Open here today.

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open is winding down with the women’s semifinals taking place last night and the men taking center court here today with two semifinals featuring four Top 20 players on the ATP Tour including No. 4 Rafael Nadal. Also on deck are the finals in both doubles draws for the men and the women. Today should be a great day on the courts in Indian Wells.

Four years ago Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev played an amazing, competitive match that could be a perfect preview of their match here today:

In the first semifinal match, No. 7 Rublev takes on No. 20 Fritz. These two have played four matches against each other historically, all since 2018 with Fritz winning here at Indian Wells in 2018 before Rublev won the next two matches and Fritz taking the last one in Paris (2021).

Through four matches Rublev has not dropped a set going 8-0 and 51-33 in games with one tiebreaker along the way. He has not seen a ton of true competition with each match seeing him systematically take apart his opponents.

Fritz has had a tougher journey going 8-3 in sets and 59-47 in games with two tiebreakers, both in third sets.

The other semifinal might be the more anticipated with defending Australian Open champion, No. 4 Nadal taking on No. 19 Carlos Alcaraz for the opportunity to go to a second straight final.

Nadal has dropped two sets on his way to the finals and played in four tiebreakers with every set giving him a different challenge that he overcame to get here. Alcaraz had the exact opposite journey, not dropping a single set, flat out crushing every opponent and cruising to the finals for a Spain vs. Spain semifinal.

These two have played once in 2021 with Nadal crushing the young talent 6-1, 6-2.

