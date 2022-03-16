The 2022 BNP Paribas Open will showcase the first two quarterfinals in the women’s draw today.

There is going to be a lot of action in Indian Wells at the BNP Paribas Open with six matches for the men’s draw and the first two quarterfinals in the women’s draw. Additionally, there will be two quarterfinal matches in the men’s and women’s doubles draw respectively as well. The women’s draw starts the quarterfinals with two matches that could easily be for the finals in any other tournament this year.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: Women's Quarterfinals & Men's Round of 16 today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

No. 3 Iga Swiatek outlasted No. 15 Angelique Kerber in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals 4-6, 6-2, 6-3:

The first women’s quarterfinal features No. 24 Simona Halep taking on Petra Martic.

Halep’s journey started with a first-round bye like most of the other top-ranked players in this tournament, then went through Ekaterina Alexandrova (6-2, 4-6, 6-2), No. 16 Cori Gauff (6-3, 6-4) and No. 26 Sorana Cistea (6-1, 6-4).

She has gone 40-22 in sets (with zero tiebreaks) and 6-1 games overall.

Her opponent today, Martic, has played since the first round with wins over Anna Bondar (7-5, 6-3), No. 19 Tamara Zidansek (7-5, 7-6 (8-6)), No. 11 Emma Raducanu (6-7, 6-4, 7-5), and No. 28 Liudmilla Samsonouva (7-6 (8-6), 6-4).

The 31-year-old unranked player has gone on a strong run going 8-1 in sets and 59-45 (with two tiebreaks).

The second quarterfinal pits No. 3 Iga Swiatek taking on No. 25 Madison Keys.

Swiatek has had a great start to her young career at 20 years old and looks to advance to the semifinals for the fourth time in five events this year.

Swiatek beat Anhelina Kalinina (5-7, 6-0, 6-1), No. 29 Clara Tauson (6-7, 6-2, 6-1) and No. 15 Angelique Kerber (4-6, 6-2, 6-3). Her journey has seen her go 0-3 in first sets (15-20), then 6-0 in second and third sets combined (36-9). Her opponent today, Keys, has faced zero ranked opponents and has gone 6-1 in sets and 40-23 overall in games.

