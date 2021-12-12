How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger Singles & Doubles Finals

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Angers-WTA 125, Singles & Doubles Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A local Brazilian has the opportunity to win the singles crown at the Florianopolis ATP Challenger in front of friends and family.
    The Finals are set for the Maia Open in Portugal between Tseng Chun-hsin (No. 6) and Geoffrey Blancaneaux (No. 8), while the doubles champion was crowned yesterday in Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral. In Brazil, the men’s final is set between Hugo Dellien (No. 2) and Igor Marcondes (qualifier) with the doubles champions, Nicolas Barrientos and Alejandro Gomez, winning yesterday.

    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Angers-WTA 125, Singles & Doubles Finals today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Angers-WTA 125, Singles & Doubles Finals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Brazil, Dellien went 8-2 in sets and 55-35 in sets with one tiebreak, while his opponent Marcondes went 6-2 in sets (one set retired while up) and 44-34 with one tiebreak as well.

    Out in Portugal, Chun-hsin has not dropped a set, going 8-0 and 49-26 in games. His opponent, Blancaneaux had a more unique path, playing three-set matches in his first two rounds, a walkover and then a dominant straight set win in the semifinal over the No. 5 ranked player in the tournament.

    Over in France, the WTA Angers 125 has a singles and doubles final.

    In the singles draw, Shuai Zhang (No. 2) takes on Vitalia Diatchenko while in doubles, the team of Greet Minnen and Tereza Mihalikova take on Vera Zvonareva and Monica Niculescu.

    Zhang is the top-ranked player in this event, going 8-0 in sets and 48-17 in games, with no tiebreaks along the way.

    Championship Sunday has three singles matches and one doubles, coming from three different countries to crown new champions.

    Tennis
    ATP/WTA Tennis

