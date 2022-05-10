The morning matches continue on Tuesday at the Rome Open with the men’s and women’s early rounds.

With the early morning matches wrapped up, the rest of the day features more action from Italy at the Rome Open. There are three more women’s singles matches, five men’s singles and three combined doubles matches left on the schedule. The first round will conclude, making way for the final 32 players in the singles draws to compete for the tournament championship.

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's 1st and 2nd Round Today:

Match Date: May 10, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's 1st and 2nd Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Moving up to No. 7 in the rankings, Ons Jabeur takes the court again today after a great win at the Madrid Open in Spain.

In the men’s draw there is a terrific, young top player in every match this morning, highlighted by No. 16 Denis Shapovalov vs. No. 25 Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Also in action, No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, No. 10 Casper Ruud vs. Botic van de Zandschulp, No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. Filip Krajinović and No. 13 Jannik Sinner vs. Pedro Martinez.

In men’s doubles, Aslan Karatsev and Marcelo Melo face Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

No. 12 Emma Raducanu takes on Bianca Andreescu, No. 7 Jabeur faces Sorana Cîrstea and No. 38 Naomi Osaka battles Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Over in doubles, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula face the team of Veronika Kudermetova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan taking on the team of Sabrina Santamaria and Vivian Heisen.

Regional restrictions may apply.