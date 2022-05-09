Skip to main content

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's 1st Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The action shifts to the MSG channel for the Rome Open, as the WTA and ATP Tours get started on Monday.

The first round of the Rome Open continues on Monday after getting started early in the morning with singles and doubles matches from both the men’s and singles draws. The tours are coming off a great two-week run in Spain, as they traverse Europe and head to Italy this week with the best tennis players in the world looking to build momentum before the French Open. 

No. 10 ranked Ons Jabeur won the Mutua Madrid Open against No. 14 Jessica Pegula over the weekend to capture her first win of the year.

There are so many matches on Monday with great tennis players in the WTA singles draw, starting with Sloane Stephens taking on Ekaterina Alexandrova. Both could win this tournament.

As the morning rolls on, defending U.S. Open champion No. 11 ranked Emma Raducanu takes on No. 111 Bianca Andreescu, Jabeur takes on No. 27 Sorana Cirstea after winning the Madrid Open and Pegula faces No. 26 Ludmilla Samsonova after finishing as the runner-up just two days ago.

No. 36 Naomi Osaka, No. 20 Leylah Fernandez and No. 16 Coco Gauff are all in singles action as well.

Jabeur and Pegula are coming off a long run and a battle in the finals just two days ago as they shift over and look to do it all over again this week.

