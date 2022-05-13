BNL d'Italia, Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Rome Open advances to the quarterfinals with the men’s and women’s draws today.

The remaining quarterfinals in the singles draw for the Rome Open are bookended with the No. 1 player in the world. After today, the four semi-finalists will be in place for the singles draw and the four teams in the doubles draw overall. This has been another excellent tournament for the world of tennis with the best players in the game showcasing what makes them unique.

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek was at it again, deconstructing her opponent, No. 16 Victoria Azarenka.

No. 1 ranked Bianca Andreescu challenges Swiatek to start the second half of the morning. The winner here will snag the second slot in the semifinals.

Today, the other two quarterfinals matches for the women’s singles draw feature No. 7 Ons Jabeur taking on No. 4 Maria Sakkari and Jil Teichmann taking on No. 3 Paula Badosa or No. 23 Daria Kasatkina.

Both singles draw feature the best players in the world and some of the most fascinating match-ups ahead of the next major.

