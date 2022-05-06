The Mutua Madrid Open is coming to a close with the WTA Singles Finals and the ATP Singles Semifinals today.

The day starts with the first semifinal in the men’s singles draw with No. 1 Novak Djokovic taking on the young upstart, No. 9 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, followed by the women’s singles championship and the second men’s singles semifinals here this morning. It is a jam-packed day of tennis with some of the best matchups you can get on the court and the best players in the world in action.

How to Watch Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinals, WTA Singles Final today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Jabeur cruised to the finals much like her opponent today with a dominant win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets (6-2, 6-3):

This is the first match between Djokovic and Alcaraz Garfia as the veteran with second-most major titles takes on the 18-year-old with zero.

Alcaraz Garfia beat No 4 Rafael Nadal on his way to the finals going 6-2 in sets, 44-29 in matches with one (4-7) tiebreaker along the way. He faces the next legend for the right to get to his fourth final in a tournament this season, 3-0 so far.

In the women's singles finals, No. 10 Ons Jabeur takes on No. 14 Jessica Pegula. So far Pegula has gone 10-1 in sets with Jabeur going 10-2 with a slightly tougher path to get here to the finals.

The other men’s singles semifinal match pits No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev in what could be a match of the year contender with two of the best young tennis players playing masterfully on the court.

Over the years they have played 10 times with Tsitsipas holding the head-to-head advantage 7-3 so far. They have split their four matches between 2021 and today showing the even match that this is.

