How to Watch Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Early Rounds, WTA Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The WTA Tour women’s draw starts the semifinals at the Mutua Madrid Open on Thursday.

The WTA Tour and the women’s singles draw takes to the court first today with two semifinal matches setting up the finals that will take place on Saturday morning. This tournament has shown the parity in tennis with zero WTA top-10 players in the mix from the quarterfinals to the semifinals today. 

How to Watch Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Early Rounds, WTA Semifinals today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Early Rounds, WTA Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first semifinal pits WTA-ranked No. 10 Ons Jabeur against No. 45 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Both players won their quarterfinals in straight sets with very little challenge from their opponents. So far through four matches, Jabeur is 8-2 in sets and 53-36 in games with one tiebreaker (11-9) along the way.

She went through a tough bracket with Jasmine Paolini, Varvara Gracheva, Belinda Bencic and Simona Halep to get here.

Alexandrova went through Jelena Ostapenko, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Marie Bouzkova and Amanda Anisimova to get here, going 8-2 in sets and 60-40 in matches with one tiebreaker (a 7-4 defeat) along her journey.

The second semifinal features No. 35 Jil Teichmann vs. No. 14 Jessica Pegula.

Teichmann knocked off Petra Kvitova, Leylah Fernandez, Elena Rybakina and Anhelina Kalininia to get to the semifinals. Pegula went through Camila Giorgi, Kaia Kanepi Bianca Andreescu and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Early Rounds, WTA Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


