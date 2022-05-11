Men's & Women's 2nd Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Rome Open rolls into the round of 32 with the top men and women’s top players taking the court today.

The later morning matches for the Rome Open in Italy feature more action in today's men's and women's draws, singles, and doubles. Four men's singles, six women's singles, and four combined doubles matches will all take place here on MSG after the initial wave of matches in the early morning to start the day.

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's 2nd Round today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 1 ranked woman in the world has been on a tear this year and looks to add another title to her mantel as she did at Indian Wells.

It has been a monster year for Swiatek after she entered the year ranked in the top 10 and has flown up the standings to No. 1 with her recent success.

This calendar year, she is 32-3 overall with four singles titles, making it to the semifinals at worst in every tournament she has participated in.

Today, she will be challenged by No. 57 Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who attempts to be the first player to defeat Swiatek in 86 days.

Also in action for the women's singles draw are No. 3 Paula Badosa, No. 7 Ons Jabeur, No. 9 Collins, No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 11 Jessica Pegula and No. 18 Laylah Fernandez.

For the men, No. 4 Rafael Nadal, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Stan Wawrinka are all in action as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.