The Miami Open starts the second round for the WTA and ends the first round for the ATP today.

Today's men's draw at the Miami Open features the final 16 matches for singles to set up the second round and get the best players on the court. The women's singles draw also showcases 16 matches halfway through the second round, with five top 10 players taking the court. It will be a jam-packed day of tennis with a little bit for everyone and tennis on TV all day today.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open, ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today, the men's draw is highlighted by former world No. 1 Andy Murray taking on Federico Delbonis as the round of 128 winds down to the round of 64 today.

Today the top-ranked women's players that earned a bye to start this tournament, hit the court. Every match features a top 32 player and should make for some exciting, competitive tennis.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Irina-Camelia Begu as the top-ranked player in the tournament and No. 5 overall in the world.

Osaka takes on No. 13 Angelique Kerber in a must-watch match of a former No. 1 player in the world and one of the best overall tennis players clashing.

The two newest faces and young guns on the WTA tour also take the court, with No. 11 Emma Raducanu taking on Katerina Siniakova and No. 18 Leylah Fernandez facing Karolina Muchova today.

Regional restrictions may apply.