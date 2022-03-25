Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Miami Open for both the WTA and the ATP rounds out here today.

The second round of the Miami Open wraps up for the WTA and the women’s singles draw today with 16 matches while the doubles draw features three more. On the men’s side, the ATP features 15 singles matches to almost wrap up the second round and five more doubles matches today. The Miami Open is inching closer to the semifinals with No. 2 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Alexander Zverev both in action today.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Naomi Osaka continued to advance with a win over No. 13 Angelique Kerber (6-2, 6-3) in the second round:

The morning matches today feature eight women’s singles matches highlighted by No. 16 Jessica Pegula taking on Sloane Stephens.

Stephens was ranked as high as No. 3 in the world and has a major win under her belt, but has slipped in the rankings over the years. She is looking to recapture some gold here this week with a win for her second singles title this year after a three-year gap since her last win.

For the men this morning, there are four singles matches, each featuring a top 31 player in the world.

No. 10 Cameron Norrie is in action against Jack Draper with No. 20 John Isner taking on Hugo Gaston.

In men’s doubles the No. 1 ranked team of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic take on Laslo Dere and Nikoloz Basilashvili to advance to the Round of 16.

On the women’s side of doubles, Leylah Fernandez teams with Ingrid Neel to take on Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens.

The action will continue in the afternoon with several more exciting match-ups and more potential for huge upsets as well as elite tennis play here at the Miami Open today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

sloane stephens
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
WEEK 5
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week Six

By Steve Benko23 minutes ago
USATSI_16270021
PGA Tour

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
imago1010840516h
Formula 1

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_16471667
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
USATSI_17013035
NRL Rugby

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Sydney Roosters

By Phil Watson7 hours ago
imago1004245502h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Panama vs. Honduras in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

By Rafael Urbina11 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
USATSI_17951618
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy