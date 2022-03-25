The second round of the Miami Open for both the WTA and the ATP rounds out here today.

The second round of the Miami Open wraps up for the WTA and the women’s singles draw today with 16 matches while the doubles draw features three more. On the men’s side, the ATP features 15 singles matches to almost wrap up the second round and five more doubles matches today. The Miami Open is inching closer to the semifinals with No. 2 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Alexander Zverev both in action today.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Naomi Osaka continued to advance with a win over No. 13 Angelique Kerber (6-2, 6-3) in the second round:

The morning matches today feature eight women’s singles matches highlighted by No. 16 Jessica Pegula taking on Sloane Stephens.

Stephens was ranked as high as No. 3 in the world and has a major win under her belt, but has slipped in the rankings over the years. She is looking to recapture some gold here this week with a win for her second singles title this year after a three-year gap since her last win.

For the men this morning, there are four singles matches, each featuring a top 31 player in the world.

No. 10 Cameron Norrie is in action against Jack Draper with No. 20 John Isner taking on Hugo Gaston.

In men’s doubles the No. 1 ranked team of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic take on Laslo Dere and Nikoloz Basilashvili to advance to the Round of 16.

On the women’s side of doubles, Leylah Fernandez teams with Ingrid Neel to take on Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens.

The action will continue in the afternoon with several more exciting match-ups and more potential for huge upsets as well as elite tennis play here at the Miami Open today.

