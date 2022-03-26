The Miami Open rolls on with the second and third rounds for the ATP and WTA Tours today.

The morning session today at the Miami Open features three matches for the men’s draw to start the second round and the No. 3 ranked doubles team in action. On the women’s side, there are a handful of singles matches and the No. 5 ranked doubles team in action. There were plenty of upsets on Thursday and Friday leading into the weekend and the matches on the court today.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Shelby Rogers pulled off a huge upset in the third round over No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko (6-3, 7-6 (7-0)) in an exciting two-set match to advance:

For the women this morning, No. 22 Belinda Bencic takes on Heather Watson as the highlight of the first set of matches.

Katerina Siniakova also takes on Daria Saville in the singles with a few round of 16 matches not yet confirmed.

In doubles action, the No. 5 ranked team of Darija Jurak Schreiber and Andreja Klepac takes on Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann.

On the other side for the men’s draw, the three matches in the morning showcase three top 25 players, with stiff competition on the other side of the net.

The big match features No. 23 Karen Khachanov taking on Tommy Paul, both of whom have the talent and resume to take this all the way with a win here today. This has the potential to steal the day for both players.

Also, No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut takes on Kamil Majchrzak and No. 25 Alex de Minaur faces off with Jordan Thompson.

In doubles, No. 3 Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers take on Raven Klassen and Ben McLachlan.

