The Miami Open sees the third round for the ATP and WTA Tours wrap-up on Sunday.

The Miami Open is inching closer and closer to the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match for the singles draws, with the men down to the round of 32 and 16 matches remaining today, and the women down to 12 matches as the round of 16 begins. There have been plenty of shocking upsets and fun moments throughout the week as this two-week-long event continues today.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

The men’s draw has three morning matches in the round of 32, starting with No. 10 Cameron Norrie taking on Hugo Gaston.

No. 6 Casper Ruud has potentially the biggest challenge with No. 30 Alexander Bublik and No. 31 Fabio Fognini taking on this best story, Nick Kyrgios. The morning matches will move the first three players into the round of 16.

The women also feature three morning matches, with No. 5 Paula Badosa taking on Yulia Putintseva, No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova challenged by Shelby Rogers and Anhelina Kalinina battling Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In double’s action, there are four women’s matches including the No. 1-ranked team of Elise Mertens and Kudermetova taking on Makoto Ninoomiya and Eri Hozuni.

Kudermetova and Badosa are both pulling double duty today with both a singles and doubles match today.

There will be tennis on TV all day with five more women’s singles matches, five more men’s singles matches and three men’s doubles matches on deck.

