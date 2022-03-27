Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Open sees the third round for the ATP and WTA Tours wrap-up on Sunday.

The Miami Open is inching closer and closer to the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match for the singles draws, with the men down to the round of 32 and 16 matches remaining today, and the women down to 12 matches as the round of 16 begins. There have been plenty of shocking upsets and fun moments throughout the week as this two-week-long event continues today.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The men’s draw has three morning matches in the round of 32, starting with No. 10 Cameron Norrie taking on Hugo Gaston.

No. 6 Casper Ruud has potentially the biggest challenge with No. 30 Alexander Bublik and No. 31 Fabio Fognini taking on this best story, Nick Kyrgios. The morning matches will move the first three players into the round of 16.

The women also feature three morning matches, with No. 5 Paula Badosa taking on Yulia Putintseva, No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova challenged by Shelby Rogers and Anhelina Kalinina battling Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In double’s action, there are four women’s matches including the No. 1-ranked team of Elise Mertens and Kudermetova taking on Makoto Ninoomiya and Eri Hozuni.

Kudermetova and Badosa are both pulling double duty today with both a singles and doubles match today.

There will be tennis on TV all day with five more women’s singles matches, five more men’s singles matches and three men’s doubles matches on deck.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17969953
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Niners Chemnitz Brose Bamberg
Bundesliga Basketball

How to Watch Alba Berlin vs. Niners Chemnitz

By Phil Watson58 minutes ago
USATSI_17965254
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17969737
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
st-peters
SI Guide

Can St. Peter’s Make the Final Four?

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
USATSI_10205566
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
USATSI_17951415
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Kings

By Evan Massey12 hours ago
USATSI_17964118
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

By Evan Massey12 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy