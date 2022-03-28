Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Open kicks the morning off with Daniil Medvedev in the third round today.

In the morning session, the ATP Tour features three men’s singles matches and only one men’s doubles match, due to one team having to forfeit. The women will balance out their morning on the WTA Tour with a pair of quarterfinal matches and two more in the round of 16 in singles and two more in the doubles draw. This has been a marathon event in Florida, with every player looking to survive the humidity and come out a champion.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16 today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Medvedev took down former world No. 1 ranked Andy Murray to advance to the third round as he looks to get back on track after losing at the Australian Open.

No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut takes on Jenson Brooksby in the round of 32 to start the morning for the men's singles draw. Both players won their last match in straight sets, with Brooksby not having a bye in the first round and defeating Federico Coria after dropping the first set.

No. 1 ranked Medvedev then takes the court, challenged by Pedro Martínez after running through Murray in the second round.

Over in the women’s singles draw, the best match of the morning should be No. 8 Ons Jabeur taking on No. 9 Danielle Collins.

Collins lost in the finals of the Australian Open to Ashleigh Barty but won two tournaments in 2021 and looks to build on this momentum in Miami today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore (21) celebrates after a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Texas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
USATSI_17968306
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas vs. Stanford Women's Basketball NCAA Elite Eight

By Adam Childs14 hours ago
Oscars
entertainment

How to Watch The Oscars

By Justin Carter15 hours ago
USATSI_17857618
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

By Kristofer Habbas15 hours ago
USATSI_17955559
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Nets:

By Kristofer Habbas15 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is guarded by Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is guarded by Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy