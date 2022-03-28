The Miami Open kicks the morning off with Daniil Medvedev in the third round today.

In the morning session, the ATP Tour features three men’s singles matches and only one men’s doubles match, due to one team having to forfeit. The women will balance out their morning on the WTA Tour with a pair of quarterfinal matches and two more in the round of 16 in singles and two more in the doubles draw. This has been a marathon event in Florida, with every player looking to survive the humidity and come out a champion.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16 today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Medvedev took down former world No. 1 ranked Andy Murray to advance to the third round as he looks to get back on track after losing at the Australian Open.

No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut takes on Jenson Brooksby in the round of 32 to start the morning for the men's singles draw. Both players won their last match in straight sets, with Brooksby not having a bye in the first round and defeating Federico Coria after dropping the first set.

No. 1 ranked Medvedev then takes the court, challenged by Pedro Martínez after running through Murray in the second round.

Over in the women’s singles draw, the best match of the morning should be No. 8 Ons Jabeur taking on No. 9 Danielle Collins.

Collins lost in the finals of the Australian Open to Ashleigh Barty but won two tournaments in 2021 and looks to build on this momentum in Miami today.

