The Miami Open is down to the quarterfinals with two matches for both the ATP and WTA today.

The Miami Open has cut down to the last four women and the first two men into the semifinals. For the women’s draw, Naomi Osaka and No. 22 Belinda Bencic both already advanced to the semifinals and get to sit back and watch as the other two semifinalists are decided today, while the first two men will grab their semifinal slots with the final two on deck tomorrow.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4 today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Osaka marched through her quarterfinal match against No. 9 Danielle Collins (6-2, 6-1) to become the first woman in the semifinals this year:

Osaka defeated Collins and will face Bencic in the semifinals on Thursday while the two matches today complete the semifinals matchups.

In the first women’s singles quarterfinal match today, No. 5 Paula Badosa takes on No. 16 Jessica Pegula.

Badosa is coming off a semifinals loss in the BNP Paribas Open and an upset in the first major of the year in just the first round. She is looking for her second win of 2022 and third semifinal of the year.

She faces another veteran in Pegula, who got to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open before falling to the buzzsaw that was No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on No. 28 Petra Kvitova in the primetime match for the women today. Swiatek has won her last six matches by a combined 12-0 in sets and 73-25 and is an absolute monster right now.

For the men, they start the afternoon with No. 9 Jannik Sinner vs. Francisco Cerundolo and No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 6 Casper Rudd in the primetime main event.

