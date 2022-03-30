Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Open is down to the quarterfinals with two matches for both the ATP and WTA today.

The Miami Open has cut down to the last four women and the first two men into the semifinals. For the women’s draw, Naomi Osaka and No. 22 Belinda Bencic both already advanced to the semifinals and get to sit back and watch as the other two semifinalists are decided today, while the first two men will grab their semifinal slots with the final two on deck tomorrow. 

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4 today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Osaka marched through her quarterfinal match against No. 9 Danielle Collins (6-2, 6-1) to become the first woman in the semifinals this year:

Osaka defeated Collins and will face Bencic in the semifinals on Thursday while the two matches today complete the semifinals matchups.

In the first women’s singles quarterfinal match today, No. 5 Paula Badosa takes on No. 16 Jessica Pegula.

Badosa is coming off a semifinals loss in the BNP Paribas Open and an upset in the first major of the year in just the first round. She is looking for her second win of 2022 and third semifinal of the year.

She faces another veteran in Pegula, who got to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open before falling to the buzzsaw that was No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on No. 28 Petra Kvitova in the primetime match for the women today. Swiatek has won her last six matches by a combined 12-0 in sets and 73-25 and is an absolute monster right now.

For the men, they start the afternoon with No. 9 Jannik Sinner vs. Francisco Cerundolo and No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 6 Casper Rudd in the primetime main event.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17987485
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17986645
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Pirates at Twins

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17986538
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Tigers at Phillies

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17982359
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Braves at Red Sox

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals celebrate with the updated bracket after the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
Liga Placard

How to Watch Benfica vs. Módicos

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy