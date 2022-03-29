How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

The morning session of the Miami Open focuses on the men’s round of 16 draw today.

Before the afternoon session makes way for two quarterfinal matches in the women’s singles draw, there are three men’s singles draw matches in the round of 16 this morning. The men’s quarterfinals will be set after today. All three matches feature a player ranked among the top nine tennis players in the world. There is one match for the men and the women in the morning session today in doubles.

There was not a lot of drama as the two of the top three players advanced in straight sets with only one real upset on the court on day six.

The day kicks off with No. 6 Casper Ruud taking on No. 10 Cameron Norrie in the round of 16 for the men’s singles draw. These two have faced off twice in their careers, both last year with Ruud winning both matches.

Nick Kyrgios is one of the top 20 tennis players in the world. Kyrgios is aiming for his second straight quarterfinals appearance after losing to No. 4 Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open a few weeks ago.

