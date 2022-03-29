Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The morning session of the Miami Open focuses on the men’s round of 16 draw today.

Before the afternoon session makes way for two quarterfinal matches in the women’s singles draw, there are three men’s singles draw matches in the round of 16 this morning. The men’s quarterfinals will be set after today. All three matches feature a player ranked among the top nine tennis players in the world. There is one match for the men and the women in the morning session today in doubles.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2 today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There was not a lot of drama as the two of the top three players advanced in straight sets with only one real upset on the court on day six.

The day kicks off with No. 6 Casper Ruud taking on No. 10 Cameron Norrie in the round of 16 for the men’s singles draw. These two have faced off twice in their careers, both last year with Ruud winning both matches.

Nick Kyrgios is one of the top 20 tennis players in the world. Kyrgios is aiming for his second straight quarterfinals appearance after losing to No. 4 Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open a few weeks ago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Necaxa in Liga MX Femenil

By Rafael Urbina12 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

By Phil Watson12 hours ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Mar 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) collides with Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas13 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Mar 26, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Michigan Wolverines bench reacts to play during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes in the Wichita regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Louisville vs. Michigan: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy