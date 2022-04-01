The first semifinal for the men’s singles and the women's doubles starts the day at the Miami Open today.

Overall today there are two men’s singles draw semifinals and two semifinals in the women’s doubles draw, with one each here this afternoon and the other two later this evening. The men’s singles semifinal features No. 6 Casper Ruud taking on the surprise of the tournament, Francisco Cerundolo while the doubles match sees the No. 1 ranked team of Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova vs. No. 4 ranked Coco Gauff and Caty McNally here today.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1 today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

No. 6 Rudd knocked off No. 2 Alexander Zverev (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) in his quarterfinal match to get to this stage in one of the biggest matches of his career:

Entering today Rudd is ranked No. 9 in the world entering this match, but with wins over No. 89 Henri Laaksonen (6-1, 6-2), No. 32 Alexander Bublik (6-3, 6-2), No. 13 Cameron Norrie (6-3, 6-4) and No. 4 Alexander Zverev (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) he could easily see his star rise.

He is about to hit his stride and athletic prime as a tennis player, much like his fellow 23-year-old opponent today in Cerundolo.

This is easily the biggest tournament and moment for Cerundolo in his five year career on the professional tour.

He went through Tallon Griekspoor (7-5, 4-6, 6-3), No. 18 Reilly Opelka (6-1, 3-1, Retired), No. 23 Gael Monfils (6-2, 6-3), No. 30 Frances Tiafoe (6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-2) and No. 12 Jannik Sinner (4-1, Retired) to get to the semifinals.

These two should have an awesome battle here today to secure the first slot in the finals and await No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz or No. 15 Carlos Alcaraz (who is also in the doubles final).

