How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2

The day closes with the second semifinal for the men’s singles and women’s doubles at the Miami Open today.

The first slots in the semifinals for the men’s singles and women’s doubles draws were set earlier today, with their next opponents taking the court this evening. Hubert Hurkacz (No. 11) takes on Carlos Alcaraz (No. 15) for the final slot in the finals for the men with the team of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Yang Zhaoxuan taking on Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva.

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Hurkacz secured potentially the biggest win of his career in upsetting world No. 1 ranked Daniil Medvedev (7-6 (9-7), 6-3) to advance to today’s semifinal match:

The journey for Hurkacz took him through Medvedev where he defeated the U.S. Open champion in straight sets.

Hurkacz went through No. 59 Arthur Rinderknech (7-6 (7-5), 6-2), No. 33 Aslan Karatsev (7-5, 4-6, 6-3), No. 44 Lloyd George Harris (7-6 (7-3), 6-2) and No. 1 Medvedev (7-6 (9-7), 6-3).

This is the first time Hurkacz and Garfia will take the court against each other in a tournament. Garfia has really seen his star rise over the past year with monster matches with No. 3 Rafael Nadal and big moments in tournaments.

Garfia lost to Nadal after taking the second set in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open (4-6, 6-4, 3-6) and won the Rio Open presented by Claro earlier this year for the second win of his career.

On his way to the semifinals, Garfia took down No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (7-5, 6-3) and has looked very impressive, only losing one set all tournament.

The finals will have a fresh look to them without Novak Djokovic, Nadal or Medvedev for a change.

