The men’s singles final at the Miami Open comes down to Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia facing off on Sunday.

The men’s singles finals at the Miami Open pairs a pretty fresh match overall with two of the better young players on the ATP Tour. No. 8 Casper Ruud takes on No. 16 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the finals after they went through a tough draw to get to their second final and second tournament win of 2022.

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two semifinals showed the dominance of Ruud and the grit and perseverance of Alcaraz Garfia:

Before this event, Alcaraz Garfia went to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and faced off with No. 4 Rafael Nadal in a very competitive match between the past and present of Spanish tennis and the future.

He also won the Rio Open by defeating current No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and No. 16 Diego Schwartzman in the finals.

This week, he went through No. 55 Marton Fucsovics (6-3, 6-2), No. 24 Marin (6-4, 6-4), No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (7-5, 6-3), No. 40 Miomir Kecmanovic (6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)) and No. 11 Hurkacz (7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2) to get to the finals.

These two have played once before in 2021 at the Marbella Spain with Alcaraz Garfia taking the match fairly easily 6-2, 6-4.

Ruud’s journey went through No. 89 Henri Laaksonen (6-1, 6-2), No. 32 Alexander Bublik (6-3, 6-2), No. 13 Cameron Norrie (6-3, 6-4), No. 4 Alexander Zverev (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) and No. 105 Francisco Cerundolo (6-4, 6-1) to get here.

Regional restrictions may apply.