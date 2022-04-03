Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The men’s singles final at the Miami Open comes down to Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia facing off on Sunday.

The men’s singles finals at the Miami Open pairs a pretty fresh match overall with two of the better young players on the ATP Tour. No. 8 Casper Ruud takes on No. 16 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the finals after they went through a tough draw to get to their second final and second tournament win of 2022. 

The two semifinals showed the dominance of Ruud and the grit and perseverance of Alcaraz Garfia:

Before this event, Alcaraz Garfia went to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and faced off with No. 4 Rafael Nadal in a very competitive match between the past and present of Spanish tennis and the future.

He also won the Rio Open by defeating current No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and No. 16 Diego Schwartzman in the finals.

This week, he went through No. 55 Marton Fucsovics (6-3, 6-2), No. 24 Marin (6-4, 6-4), No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (7-5, 6-3), No. 40 Miomir Kecmanovic (6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)) and No. 11 Hurkacz (7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2) to get to the finals.

These two have played once before in 2021 at the Marbella Spain with Alcaraz Garfia taking the match fairly easily 6-2, 6-4.

Ruud’s journey went through No. 89 Henri Laaksonen (6-1, 6-2), No. 32 Alexander Bublik (6-3, 6-2), No. 13 Cameron Norrie (6-3, 6-4), No. 4 Alexander Zverev (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) and No. 105 Francisco Cerundolo (6-4, 6-1) to get here.

USATSI_17998819
