How to Watch Miami Open First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Miami Open for both the ATP and WTA Tours begin on Wednesday.

The final qualifiers for the men’s and women’s draws at the Miami Open wrapped up on Monday and Tuesday. This event is coming fresh off a long two weeks in Indian Wells at the BNP Paribas Open that saw now No. 13 ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 2 Iga Swiatek win. Both will be in action this week after first round byes.

How to Watch Miami Open First Round Today:

Match Date: March 23, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream Miami Open First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fritz won the men’s singles draw at the BNP Paribas Open last week over legend Rafael Nadal in straight sets for his best career win to date.

The qualifiers are out of the way for the men’s draw and 22 matches begin today. The top ranked players in the world are getting two byes to start the tournament and the other top players get one bye.

Some really good names in the mix today for the men’s draw include No. 44 Lloyd Harris, No. 37 Tommy Paul, No. 102 Nick Kyrgios, No. 71 Emil Ruusvuori, No. 39 Jenson Brooksby and Andy Murray.

For the women, they started the first round on Tuesday with 11 singles matches.

Of the singles matches today, they are highlighted by No. 38 Sloane Stephens who won this event three years ago, No. 77 Naomi Osaka and a match between No. 43 Zhang Shaui and No. 40 Clara Tauson.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Miami Open First Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
ATP/WTA Tennis

