How to Watch Miami Open Men's Doubles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The men’s doubles final champions will be crowned at the Miami Open on Saturday.

After losing in the semifinals for the men’s singles draw, No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz looks to win the doubles championship at the Miami Open with teammate No. 21 John Isner. As a team, they are the underdogs entering this finals match, while individually they are the two higher-ranked players in this match today.

How to Watch Miami Open Men's Doubles Final today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

The team of Isner and Hurkacz cruised to a win in the semifinals over Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (6-4, 6-3) to advance to today’s final:

The unranked group of Hurkacz and Isner take on the No. 6 ranked team of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

In the singles draw, Isner lost in the second round to No. 67 Hugo Gaston (6-7 (5-7), 4-6) while his partner lost in the semifinals to a championship hopeful that is still alive in the tournament.

As a team, their journey took them through the teams of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6-3, 7-6 (7-3), Austin Krajicek and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (4-6, 6-3 (10-6)), Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (7-6 (9-7), 6-3) and Kyrgios and Kokkinakis (6-4, 6-3).

The toughest match and most impressive win came against Ram and Salisbury, who are one of the better teams in the world.

Their opponents went through the teams of Lloyd George Harris and Matwe (7-6 (8-6), 7-5), Pedro Martinez Portero and Lorenzo Sonego (6-3, 7-6 (10-8)), Rohan Bopanna and Denis Sapovalov (6-2, 6-1) and Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (6-1, 3-6, (10-5)).

