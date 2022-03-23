Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 1st Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Miami Open for the men’s and women’s draw continues today.

The afternoon features 10 singles matches in the women’s draw and an additional 11 more in the men’s draw in the 2022 Miami Open. The first round will wrap up for the singles draw leading to the Round of 64 as the best players in the world start to step on the court after first-round byes. The doubles draw begins tomorrow for both the men and women as well giving the court to the singles draw today.

How to Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 1st Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 1st Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Shelby Rogers came back to beat Amanda Anisimova (3-6, 6-0, 6-3) to advance to the second round of the 2022 Miami Open:

In the morning, the women’s draw saw Naomi Osaka take the court and Zhang Shaui and Clara Tauson go head-to-head.

Now in the afternoon and primetime, the first round comes to an end for the women setting up the second round that will feature No. 2 Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari both taking the court for the first time since they battled last week in the BNP Paribas Open finals along with Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez and several others.

The highlight of the men’s draw today is the primetime match between Nick Kyrgios and Adrian Mannarino. This is the first match head-to-head for these two in their careers as the two veterans aim to advance in the Miami Open today.

For the men's draw, the first round will continue tomorrow, setting up the second round and the Round of 64 with the best players in the world also taking the court.

Regional restrictions may apply.

ATP/WTA Tennis

