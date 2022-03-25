Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 2nd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round for the men and women at the Miami Open continues this afternoon.

After the morning action saw four men’s singles matches and eight women’s singles draw matches, the afternoon takes off with even more action at the Miami Open. The men’s draw features 11 players ranked in the top 30 in action including No. 2 Alexander Zverev while the women’s side features all eight matches with top 30 players, highlighted by No. 2 Iga Swiatek in primetime. It is going to be an exciting afternoon on the courts here today.

How to Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 2nd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second day of action in the men’s draw saw Andy Murray, Lloyd Harris and Tommy Paul all advance to the next round:

The primetime match for the men’s draw today features No. 28 Frances Tiafoe taking on Brandon Nakashima. Originally it was scheduled to be No. 4 Matteo Berrettini taking on Juan Manuel Cerundolo, but Berrettini had to withdraw from the tournament.

Four other Top 10 ranked players in the men’s draw will be in action today.

No. 2 Zverev takes on Borna Coric, No. 5 Andrey Rublev takes on Nick Kyrgios, No. 6 Casper Rudd faces Henri Laaksonen and No. 9 Jannik Sinner takes on Emil Ruusuvuori.

For the women, they will see both competitors from the BNP Paribas finals in action with No. 4 Maria Sakkari taking on Beatriz Haddad Maia and No. 2 Swiatek facing Viktorija Golubic.

Over in doubles, the women have two afternoon matches in the Round of 32 including the No. 2 ranked team of Storm Sanders and Katerina Siniakova taking on Anastasia Rodionova and Alexandra Panova.

For the men, they have four doubles matches to round out the day.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Miami Open: Men's & Women's 2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

