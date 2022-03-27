The afternoon session of the third round of the Miami Open is headlined by the No. 2 players in the tournament today.

The Miami Open is chipping away down to the round of 16 for both the women’s and men’s singles draws here today. The women headline with the No. 1 player in the world, Iga Swiatek, while the men feature No. 2 Alexander Zverev in their main event tonight. There are a total of 10 singles matches this afternoon, with five in each the men’s and women’s draws, as well as three men’s doubles matches here today.

How to Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 3rd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+2

Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 3rd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New WTA No. 1 in the world Iga Swiatek cruised in her only match so far this week over Viktorija Golubic (6-2, 6-0):

Swiatek takes on Madison Brengle as she aims to win her third tournament in a row after winning the Qatar TotalEnergies Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

The rest of the matches today feature at least one top 28 ranked player, starting with No. 12 Victoria Azarenka taking on Linda Fruhvirtova, No. 16 Jessica Pegula battling with No. 17 Elena Rybakina, No. 14 Coco Gauff vs. Zhang Shuai and No. 28 Petra Kvitova against Lauren Davis.

For the men, they start with a match between two ranked players in No. 9 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta.

Thanasi Kokkinakis takes on Denis Kudia in the only match all day, men or women, without one top 30 ranked player in the world in action.

No. 22 Gael Monfils and No. 29 Frances Tiafoe battle two brothers in Francisco Cerundolo and Juan Manuel Cerundolo, respectively, while No. 2 Zverev is challenged by Mackenzie McDonald.

Regional restrictions may apply.