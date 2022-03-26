Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's 3rd Round & Men's 2nd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The afternoon session at the Miami Open features the end of the second and third rounds today.

With the morning session in action featuring a handful of matches for the women's and men’s draws, the afternoon opens the floodgates for the best tennis players in the world in the men’s singles draw. There are 13 singles matches featuring a top 32 player including four of the top 10 players in tennis. On the women’s side of the draw, they have six more singles matches with two top 10 players in action here today.

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's 3rd Round & Men's 2nd Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open: Women's 3rd Round & Men's 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nick Kyrgios has been on an impressive run as of late, beating No. 2 Alexander Zverev yesterday (6-3, 6-0) in dominant fashion:

The afternoon kicks off with a huge match between No. 1 Daniil Medvedev against former top-ranked player Andy Murray. Since the U.S. Open, Murray has had a resurgence and has played great tennis later in his career.

No. 12 Denis Shapovalov also takes on Lloyd Harris in what should be a very competitive match between two of the better overall players in the world.

Also in action, No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 11 Taylor Fritz and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas with seven other top-ranked players taking the court.

Over on the women’s singles side, No. 9 Danielle Collins, Naomi Osaka and No. 8 Ons Jabeur all look to advance to the next round against quality opponents in the third round.

In doubles, there are seven matches for the men’s draw and nine for the women’s draw taking that side of the tournament to the final 16 teams.

