How to Watch Miami Open: Women's Quarterfinals & Men's Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals for the women’s draw at the Miami Open featuring Naomi Osaka start here today.

The men's draw started to set up their quarterfinals this morning and continue that this afternoon with five more matches along with three doubles matches, two men's and one women's, at the Miami Open. The two big matches of the day come in the women's draw as their first two quarterfinal matches take the court this afternoon.

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's Quarterfinals & Men's Round of 16 today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch Miami Open: Women's Quarterfinals & Men's Round of 16 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Former No. 1 overall Naomi Osaka continued her journey yesterday with a straight-set win over Alison Riske (6-3, 6-4) to advance to the quarterfinals today.

The first quarterfinal pits No. 22 Belinda Bencic, who will take on Daria Saville.

Bencic is seeking her second semifinal of the year and potentially her first title since 2019. Saville comes in unranked after 12 professional years on the WTA Tour and has been pursuing her first singles title since 2017.

The main event features former No. 1 in the world Osaka and No 9 Danielle Collins.

These two last shared the court in 2018 at the China Open, where Osaka cruised to a win (6-1, 6-0) before losing in the semifinals. Since that loss, Collins has come more into her own as a tennis player and is playing the best tennis of her career as Osaka is back to her old ways.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Miami Open: Women's Quarterfinals & Men's Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
