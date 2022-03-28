The women's round of 16 and men's third round will be played today at the Miami Open.

The afternoon is split nicely with four men’s draws and six women’s draws. There is also one men’s doubles match on deck, and four women’s doubles matches in the round of 16.

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's 3rd Round today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch Miami Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's 3rd Round online with fuboTV

For the women’s draw, the afternoon starts with Naomi Osaka and Alison Riske looking to get the first quarterfinal slot, with No. 22 Belinda Bencic taking on Aliaksandra Sasnovich starting just a few minutes after.

For the men, No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia takes on No. 21 Marin Čilić in one of two matches between ranked opponents, with No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on No. 25 Alex de Minaur in the prime time match this evening.

In doubles action, three top seven teams take the court for the women’s draw with the No. 3 seeded men’s team in action. Today is going to feature some high-quality tennis across the draws.

All of the action can be streamed on MSG+ starting at 1 p.m. ET.

