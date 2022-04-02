How to Watch Miami Open WTA Final

This weekend puts the finals for the Miami Open draws on full display starting with the women’s singles draw. Former world’s No. 1 ranked Naomi Osaka comes full circle in her comeback run against the newly crowned No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek, who has played some of the best overall tennis since the start of the new year. This final will make for some of the best tennis all week.

How to Watch Miami Open today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

After dropping the first set to No. 22 Nelinda Bencic, Osaka cruised to the finals behind a strong 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 performance in the semifinals”

Over the past week, Osaka has been on a mission to win her first tournament in over a year, at the 2021 Australian Open. In that tournament, she also only dropped one set, a first set, all tournament in her warpath to the major title.

Here at the Miami Open, she has defeated No. 96 Astra Sharma (6-3, 6-4), No. 16 Angelique Kerber (6-2, 6-3), No. 73 Karolina Muchova (walkover), No. 53 Alison Riske (6-3, 6-4), No. 11 Danielle Collins (6-2, 6-1) and No. 25 Bencic (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) only losing one set and going 64-35 with no tiebreaks in games.

These two have faced off just one time in 2019 with Osaka winning at the Rogers Cup (7-6 (7-4), 6-4) over the 17-year-old Swiatek.

Swiatek has been on a run since losing in the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open to Danielle Collins (4-6, 1-6).

Since then she has won the Qatar TotalEnergies Open and the BNP Paribas Open back-to-back going 22-5 combined in those events and 32-5 in sets overall counting this tournament.

She has defeated No. 51 Viktorija Golubic (6-2, 6-0), No. 56 Madison Brengle (6-0, 6-3), Cori Coco Gauff (6-3, 6-1), No. 31 Petra Kvitova (6-3, 6-3) and No. 19 Jessica Pegula (6-2, 7-5) along the way continuing her dominance.

