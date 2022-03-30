The Miami Open continues Wednesday night when Petra Kvitová takes on Iga Świątek on the women's side while Casper Ruud battles Alexander Zverev on the men's side.

The Miami Open is down to the quarterfinals in both the men's and women's draw, and Wednesday gives us two great matches in the night session.

How to Watch the Miami Open: ATP and WTA Quarterfinals Today:

Match Date: March 30, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

On the women's side of the draw, No. 28 Petra Kvitová looks to upset No. 2 Iga Świątek and earn a berth into the semifinals.

Kvitová has lost just one set on her way to the quarterfinals and took down No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova on Tuesday 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a mild upset.

Wednesday she will look to pull off a much bigger upset against Świątek who is coming off an easy 6-3, 6-1 win against Coco Gauff on Wednesday.

On the men's side, No. 6 Casper Ruud is also looking to pull off an upset against No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

Ruud downed No. 10 Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday and hasn't lost a set so far in the tournament.

Zverev has won his last two matches in straight sets but was pushed to the limit by Borna Coric in the round of 64. Zverev survived, though, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

