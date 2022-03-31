Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA Semifinal 1, ATP Quarterfinal 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Open continues on Thursday afternoon with the first women's semifinal and the third men's quarterfinal.

We are down to four on the women's side of the draw, and Thursday, the group will whittle it down to two.

How to Watch the Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinal and WTA Semifinal Today:

Match Date: March 31, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream the Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinal and WTA Semifinal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first semifinal, Naomi Osaka is back to playing great tennis and will take on No. 22 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Osaka has been great in Miami as she hasn't lost a set and is looking like she is getting back to the form that made her a four-time grand slam winner. In the quarterfinals, she breezed by Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1.

Next for Osaka is No. 22 Bencic, who looked great and had little trouble in her quarterfinal match against Daria Saville from Australia, winning 6-1, 6-2.

The women will hit the court after the third men's quarterfinal takes place between No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 22 Hubert Hurkacz.

Medvedev has looked like the top player while in Miami on his way to the quarterfinals. He did have a battle in the first set against Jenson Brooksby last match but overcame that to win the second set 6-1.

Thursday, he will look to get to the semifinals when he plays Hurkacz. It has been a tough road for Hurkacz as he has needed tiebreakers and third sets to advance, but he has passed every test, and Thursday, he will look to pull off the upset against Medvedev.

