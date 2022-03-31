Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA Semifinal 2, ATP Quarterfinal 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Day 11 of the Miami Open wraps up with the last men's quarterfinal and the second women's semifinal on Thursday night.

Thursday's night session of the Miami Open will give us the last semifinalist on the men's side and the second semifinal winner on the women's side.

How to Watch the Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinal and WTA Semifinal Today:

Match Date: March 31, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream the Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinal and WTA Semifinal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First up is the last quarterfinal on the men's side when No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz takes on Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Alcaraz has breezed into the quarterfinals by not losing a set and knocking off No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16, 7-5, 6-3. It has been a great run so far and he will look to keep it going against Kecmanovic on Thursday night.

The unseeded Serbian has had to upset No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 11 Taylor Fritz just to get here and will have to pull off another upset on Thursday to make the semifinals.

The women will take center stage after that match when American Jessica Pegula takes on Iga Swiatek from Poland in the second women's semifinal.

Pegula jumped out to a 4-1 lead on No. 5 Paula Badosa yesterday in the quarterfinals before Badosa retired and made it a quick day. 

Pegula should be a little bit more rested because of the short match when she takes on Swiatek who had little problem with Petra Kvitova on Thursday.

Swiatek won 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match and continued her impressive run in Miami.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
31
2022

Miami Open, WTA Semifinal 2, ATP Quarterfinal 4

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17987735
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Bruins

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17988090
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Panthers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates in on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in front of Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) after their game at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17987327
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16238021
Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Louisville in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_15880448
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
MUSKATEERS
College Basketball

How to Watch the NIT Championship: Xavier vs Texas A&M

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy