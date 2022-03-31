Day 11 of the Miami Open wraps up with the last men's quarterfinal and the second women's semifinal on Thursday night.

Thursday's night session of the Miami Open will give us the last semifinalist on the men's side and the second semifinal winner on the women's side.

How to Watch the Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinal and WTA Semifinal Today:

Match Date: March 31, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

First up is the last quarterfinal on the men's side when No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz takes on Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Alcaraz has breezed into the quarterfinals by not losing a set and knocking off No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16, 7-5, 6-3. It has been a great run so far and he will look to keep it going against Kecmanovic on Thursday night.

The unseeded Serbian has had to upset No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 11 Taylor Fritz just to get here and will have to pull off another upset on Thursday to make the semifinals.

The women will take center stage after that match when American Jessica Pegula takes on Iga Swiatek from Poland in the second women's semifinal.

Pegula jumped out to a 4-1 lead on No. 5 Paula Badosa yesterday in the quarterfinals before Badosa retired and made it a quick day.

Pegula should be a little bit more rested because of the short match when she takes on Swiatek who had little problem with Petra Kvitova on Thursday.

Swiatek won 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match and continued her impressive run in Miami.

