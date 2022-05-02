How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open Early Rounds

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open: ATP/WTA Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mutua Madrid Open is in full swing with many high profile players participating beginning on Monday.

Make sure to set your alarms early and get your strongest cup of caffeine for the early rounds of the Mutua Madrid Open. This tournament has already started and will run through May 7. The tournament returned last year after taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

The singles champion from 2021 was Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus. Sabalenka is still playing at a very high level, as she's maintained the No. 4 singles ranking.  

World No. 2, Paula Badosa, will also be holding down her red clay home court in a long list of high profile names playing in Madrid. Other headlining names will include former No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who is on the comeback trail after publicly addressing the work she has done to address her mental health.

Osaka said she has been studying Rafael Nadal and world No. 1 Iga Świątek to get her form ready for the unique conditions of the clay courts. Another big name to look forward to in this Open is former Olympic Gold medalist Monica Puig. With this much high profile talent, this is a must-watch tournament from beginning to end regardless of air time. 

