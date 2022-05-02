Skip to main content

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The women's side in the Mutua Madrid Open is already heating up, while the men's tournament is just getting underway on Monday.

The Mutua Madrid Open is in full effect. It's time for the women's round of 16 and the men's first round. The women's event has included top names like 2021 singles champion Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and No. 2 ranked Paula Badosa, who is representing her home country of Spain.

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's First Round Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream Mutua Madrid Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today's matchups for the women's Round of 16 will include No. 17 Storm Sanders from Australia taking on No. 40 Shuai Zhang from China. The other matchup to look out for will be No. 59 Alicja Rosolska from Poland battling against No. 35 Erin Routliffe representing New Zealand. 

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all made it to the top half of the men's draw. This tournament has drawn the best of the best with eight of the world's Top 10 players competing. The thought of the red clay legend Nadal taking on the up-and-coming star Alcaraz in any round is tantalizing.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Mutua Madrid Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's First Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's First Round

