How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open: ATP/WTA Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Day 3 of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday features matchups with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray just to name a few.

The action doesn't sleep for the Mutua Madrid Open. While the women's tournament marches on to the Round of 16, the men's tournament is still in the early rounds.

Match Date: May 3, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream Mutua Madrid Open: ATP/WTA Early Rounds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A big match amongst a plethora of Monday's highlights came when Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem squared off. Murray (ranked No. 78) won pretty handedly against Thiem (ranked No. 91), winning 2-0. Maybe the most impressive part was that it was Murray's first clay court match since 2020. He will move on to play Canadian Denis Shapovalov (ranked No. 14), who beat France's Ugo Humbert in a tighter match. Murray and Shapovalov will face off today in the Round of 32. 

Today will be the end of the first round as we move on to the second. Another key matchup to look forward to today is Serbia's Novak Djokovic. He will take on France's Gael Monfils. These two have played 17 times and Djokovic has come out on top each time. Djokovic hasn't been playing as regularly over the past two years as normal, so is this the time we could see Monfils finally break his streak?

