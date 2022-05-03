Skip to main content

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There were several upsets in the women's tournament on the road to the Round of 16, while Carlos Alcaraz looks to keep rolling in the men's tournament in his home country on Tuesday.

The women's singles round is heating up quickly, as the Mutua Madrid Open is already down to the Round of 16. Maybe the biggest news from the tournament on Tuesday was that Japan's Naomi Osaka lost in straight sets to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. Osaka's match wasn't the only surprising one, as Spain's Garbine Muguruza also lost in straight sets to Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina. 

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's First Round Today:

Match Date: May 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream Mutua Madrid Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both Osaka and Muguruza were both dealing with leg injuries, but regardless, both of their opponents were dominant. The underdog matchup featuring Sorribes Tormo and Kalinina will be the one to watch. The road for Kalinina doesn't get much easier, as she faces off against No. 9 Emma Raducanu. Sorribes Tormo will face off against Daria Kasatkina from Russia.

The men's tournament is still in its early stages, but you already have some exciting matchups. Andy Murray played his first clay court match and won. He'll now will face No. 14 Denis Shapovalov. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will play Gael Monfils, as the Frenchman looks for his first win against the Serbian. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is only 18 years old and is the world No. 9 looking to win back-to-back tournaments in his home country after winning the Barcelona Open last week. 

