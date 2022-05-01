The Mutua Madrid Open moves into the second round for the WTA and continues the first round for the ATP today.

There is a full day of Tennis from Spain as the singles draw for the women features 10 matches in the round of 32 while the men’s singles draw is still finishing up the first round with 10 more matches. There are some notable men’s players on the court today, but the draw has to be the women’s matches as they inch closer to the quarterfinals and the competition gets stiffer.

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Women's 2nd Round & Men's 1st Round today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Women's 2nd Round & Men's 1st Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maria Sakkari survived the round of 64 in what might be the best match of the tournament so far against Madison Keys (6-7 (8-10), 6-3, 6-4)):

For the women the day starts with Bianca Andreescu (WTA No. 111) taking on Danielle Collins (WTA No. 8). This should make for a terrific match as the 21 year old from Canada has shown flashes of being one of the best overall tennis players on the tour and Collins is coming off a major title finals appearance.

Jessica Pegula (No. 14) is challenged by Kaia Kanepi (No. 55) in a battle of two veterans of the WTA Tour.

The two young guns that have taken off since last year's U.S. Open, Leylah Fernandez (No. 20) takes on Jil Teichmann (No. 35) while Emma Raducanu (No. 11) is challenged by Marta Kostyuk (No. 60).

All of the matches here in the morning feature the best of the young, up and coming talent in the world of tennis as well as the veterans.

Maria Sakkari (No. 5) and Naomi Osaka (No. 36) are also in action against Daria Kasatkina (No. 23) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 47) respectively to end the day as the main event matches in the women’s singles draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.