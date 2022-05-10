It's a full day of tennis at the Rome Open on Tuesday for both the ATP and WTA Tours in the early rounds of this tournament.

The qualifying and early part of the first round is coming to an end in Italy for the Rome Open as the ATP and WTA Tour close out the first round on Monday. There are a total of 12 women’s singles and six women's doubles matches on the schedule this morning, along with 13 men's singles and four doubles matches.

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds Today:

Match Date: May 10, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

No. 16 Denis Shapovalov advanced in one of the more dramatic matches on day two of the Rome Open against Lorenzo Sonego (7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3):

The early morning kicks off with four women’s singles matches, two more in the men’s singles draw and one doubles match for each draw.

In the women’s draw, No. 53 Tereza Martincová takes on No. 32 Amanda Anisimova, No. 55 Jasmine Paolini vs. No. 29 Jil Teichmann, Lauren Davis vs. No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 61 Madison Brengle vs. No. 59 Marta Kostyuk in the early morning matches.

Over in doubles, Alexandra Panova and Monica Niculescu take on the team of Rei Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya.

The men’s draw early matches feature No. 67 Tallon Griekspoor vs. No. 37 Sebastian Baez and No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov vs. No. 76 Brandon Nakashima.

Doubles features the No. 4 ranked team in the tournament of John Peers and Filip Polášek vs. Andrey Golubev and Máximo González.

