Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The round of 32 at the Rome Open with the ATP and WTA Tours continues this morning.

The morning kicks off with five WTA Tour singles matches in the round of 32 in Italy at the Rome Open. There is one men's singles match at center court with one of the best tennis players in the world on display. There will be 10 men's singles, 18 women's singles and 11 combined doubles matches on display here today.

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds online with fuboTV:

No. 3 Alexander Zverev lost in the finals of the last ATP Tour event and aims to climb back there this week for a win.

At center court this morning in the men's draw, No. 3 ranked Zverev takes on No. 37 Sebastian Baez to advance to the round of 16.

These two have yet to compete as the 21-year-old Baez is only four years into his career, while the significantly more accomplished Zverev has been on tour since 2013. Zverev has a massive physical advantage standing nearly a foot taller than his opponent and 40-pound strength advantage as well.

In doubles early on, the No. 3 tournament ranked team of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs take on Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez for the women, while on the men's side Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar take on the No. 6 ranked team in the tournament, Jamie Murray and Michael Venus.

For the women’s singles draw, No. 5 Anett Kontaviet, No. 6 Karolina Plíšková, No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 14 ranked Belinda Bencic are all in action to kick off the day.



How To Watch

May
11
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

