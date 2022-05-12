Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds stream: Watch online, TV channel

The quarterfinals will be set after today at the Rome Open for both the ATP and WTA Tours.

Today's early morning session features two women's singles matches, one men's singles match, and three total doubles matches.

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Daria Kasatkina upset Laylah Fernandez in the round of the 32 in the best women's singles match of the day yesterday.

In the women's singles draw, the match of the day potentially features No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka taking on No. 11 Jessica Pegula.

No. 29 Jill Teichmann faces off with No. 17 Elena Rybakina in the other early morning women's singles draw match.

There are six more matches for the women's singles draw to finish the day, including the No. 1 player in the world taking the court.

In the men's singles, No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev holds down center court against No. 22 Alex de Minaur in the only early morning match. There will be seven more matches later this morning for the men's draw, including the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

The only tournament-ranked team in action is in the women's draw, with No. 8 ranked Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama facing off against Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Pliskova.

