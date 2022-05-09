Skip to main content

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The early rounds of the Rome Open for both the ATP and WTA Tours kick off on Monday.

The tennis world is coming off a great two weeks in Spain in the Mutua Madrid Open and now shifts over to Italy for the Rome Open. There are 13 singles and seven doubles matches for the ATP to start the morning, with 24 singles and 12 doubles matches for the WTA.

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 9 ranked Carlos Alcaraz Garfia took home the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday, defeating three Top 4 players along the way.

The morning starts off with former major champion Stan Wawrinka taking on No. 17 ranked Reilly Opelka on the center court.

The first matches of the day feature the men’s singles matches with Nikoloz Basilashvili taking on No. 27 ranked Dan Evans in one of the better overall matches on the day. These two have only played once in their careers, in 2019 at Wimbledon with Evans winning in straight sets.

No. 16 Denis Shapovalov takes on No. 28 Lorenzo Sonego in what could be another very competitive match. 

The doubles tournament also features the team of Cameron Norrie and Pablo Martinez taking on Thanasi Kokkinakis and Frances Tiafoe.

The day will continue with matches on the Tennis Channel and MSG channel throughout the morning between the men and women, with singles and doubles stretching throughout the morning into the afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

