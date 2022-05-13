Rome-ATP/WTA, Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Quarterfinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals begin in Italy for the ATP and WTA Tours at the Rome Open here today.

The early morning session in Italy at the Rome Open features four matches on the schedule. One quarterfinal in both the men’s and women’s singles draws and a quarterfinal in both doubles draws. The day will continue with three more quarterfinals in each of the four draws with singles and doubles, kicked off with these early morning matches.

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Quarterfinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev starts off the morning today after a tough, well-earned win over Alex de Minaur.

Center Court goes to the first women’s singles quarterfinal between No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 32 Amanda Anisimova.

Sabalenka is chasing her second semifinal of the calendar year after getting to the finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Germany last month, losing to No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in the final match.

In doubles, for the men, the tournament ranked No. 3 team of Mate Pavić and Nikola Mektić face the No. 7 ranked team of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. For the women, the tournament ranked No. 3 team of Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk are challenged by the No. 7 team of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.

Regional restrictions may apply.

