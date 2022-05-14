How to Watch Rome Open - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

The semifinals are set for the Rome Open in men’s and women’s singles and doubles here today.

The semifinals in Italy at the Rome Open are all set with the best singles players in the world looking to advance to the finals, including the No. 1 ranked singles players in both the men’s and women’s draws. Today features eight total matches, with two in men’s and women’s singles, two in men’s and women’s doubles to complete the finals pairings this Sunday.

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek has continued her brilliance with another semifinal in the calendar year of 2022:

In the first men’s semifinal, No. 3 Alexander Zverev takes on No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in a monster clash of two of the best players in the new generation behind the greatest generation of men’s tennis.

These two have faced off 11 times total between 2018-2022 with Tsitsipas winning seven matches. However, Zverev won their last match and three of the last five overall.

The second men’s semifinal is between No. 10 Casper Ruud and No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The doubles semifinals feature John Isner and Diego Schwartzman taking on the team of Andrey Golubev and Maximo Gonzalez, with Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic challenged by Simone Bolelli and Fabio Foginini to set up the finals.

For the women, No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka looks to be the first to defeat No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in three months and only the fourth in the calendar year of 2022.

Then in the second women’s semifinal, No. 10 Ons Jabeur takes on No. 23 Daria Kasatkina to fill in the second slot in the finals after her amazing comeback.

Over in the doubles semifinals, Veronika Kudermetova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova take on the No. 3 ranked team of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs then the No. 2 ranked team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos take on the No. 6 team of Lucie Hradecká and Sania Mirza in the second semifinal.

